Doncaster Dementia Support

Royal Voluntary Service (South Yorkshire) Priory Campus Pontefract Road, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S71 5PN
07714 898565
jan.burrows@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Doncaster Dementia Support

The aim of the service is: to support local people with dementia, their families, carers and friends; to promote healthy lifestyles; to encourage social interaction and engagement; to break down barriers to isolation; to give information, support and advice; to support people who are lonely, isolated; to provide friendship and companionship in a safe and supported environment; to assist people to access activities and appointments; to support people to live as independently as possible.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service South Yorkshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults with dementia, their families, carers and friends
  • Residents of Doncaster

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
