Support group

Fit For Life!

Community House South Street, Bromley,
BR1 1RH
020 8315 1850
www.ageukbromleyandgreenwich.org.uk
info@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Fit For Life!

Fit for Life! programme promotes a positive and whole view of health and wellbeing. The service provides health information, activities and events in the Boroughs. Age UK Bromley and Greenwich run Fit for Life courses in different parts of the Boroughs during the year that motivate older people to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle through participation in a 12-week programme that focuses on behavioural change.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of London Boroughs of Bromley and Greenwich

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
