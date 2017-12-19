FOCUS (Friends Offering Care Understanding Support) CLUB. A day club for people living with early onset or early stage dementia, enables members to have fun, be creative and most importantly be themselves. Gives the carer some much needed respite. Activities, refreshments and lunch are provided to keep the group entertained and stimulated throughout the day.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18