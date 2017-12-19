Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

FOCUS

6 Broadgate House Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire,
PE11 2AF
01775 725059
www.tonic-health.co.uk/
info@tonic-health.co.uk

About FOCUS

FOCUS (Friends Offering Care Understanding Support) CLUB. A day club for people living with early onset or early stage dementia, enables members to have fun, be creative and most importantly be themselves. Gives the carer some much needed respite. Activities, refreshments and lunch are provided to keep the group entertained and stimulated throughout the day.

Who runs this service

  • Tonic Health

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who have been recently diagnosed, or early onset dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017