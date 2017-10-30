Forget-Me-Not Friends provides tea, cakes and a friendly atmosphere for those wishing to socialize for an hour or two. Everyone is welcome, especially people affected by memory loss. The Cafe provides stimulating, interactive and engaging activities including games, reminiscence, music sessions, quiz, information talks, relaxation sessions and opportunities to chat.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17