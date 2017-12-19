Mayfield Nurseries provides a safe and supportive environment for people with Dementia to build confidence and develop skills through a fun and caring approach to gardening. They have a trained member of staff and volunteers who understand the issues and challenges faced by people with Dementia; provide gardening with a person-centered approach; offer a wide range of gardening activities for people with Dementia.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18