Forget Me Nots dementia friendly gardening

Mayfield Nurseries Mayfield Park Weston Lane, Southampton, Hampshire,
SO19 9HL
023 8044 7743
www.mayfieldnurseries.org.uk/forget-me-nots-gardening-group
dbizley@solentmind.org.uk

About Forget Me Nots dementia friendly gardening

Mayfield Nurseries provides a safe and supportive environment for people with Dementia to build confidence and develop skills through a fun and caring approach to gardening. They have a trained member of staff and volunteers who understand the issues and challenges faced by people with Dementia; provide gardening with a person-centered approach; offer a wide range of gardening activities for people with Dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Solent Mind

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with early stage dementia of any age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
