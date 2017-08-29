About Gardening

The gardening scheme, which has been running since 2002, is a one off visit by a supervised team from the Dwyfed-Powys probation service. The Gardening Scheme runs from April to November. The team will supply their own gardening equipment and will take an unruly or overgrown garden back down to a manageable state. N.B. Garden won't be dealt with if client is moving house or lives with a family member capable of cutting the garden.