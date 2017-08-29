Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Gardening

Unit 5-11 LEC Workshops 100 Trostre, Llanelli, Sir Gar,
SA15 2EA
01554 784080
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/sirgar
info@agecymrusirgar.org.uk

About Gardening

The gardening scheme, which has been running since 2002, is a one off visit by a supervised team from the Dwyfed-Powys probation service. The Gardening Scheme runs from April to November. The team will supply their own gardening equipment and will take an unruly or overgrown garden back down to a manageable state. N.B. Garden won't be dealt with if client is moving house or lives with a family member capable of cutting the garden.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Sir Gar

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people with dementia and their carers.
  • Residents of Sir Gar

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
