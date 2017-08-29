Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Gardening Services Project

Pennine Lancashire Community Farm March Street Community Gardens March Street, Burnley, Lancashire,
BB12 0BU
01282 421690
www.penninelancashirecommunityfarm.org
communityfarm@btconnect.com

About Gardening Services Project

The community Gardening Services Project is an exciting project providing adults, young people from various backgrounds, including those with learning disabilities, with an opportunity to get involved in growing fresh produce, farm and forestry work. Opportunities are also present to gain qualifications and work experience through are Gardening Services project.

Who runs this service

  • Pennine Lancashire Community Farm

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People from a variety of backgrounds, including people with mental health issues or learning disabilities

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
