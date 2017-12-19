Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

General Advice and Signposting

34 Wretham Place Shieldfield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE2 1XY
0191 261 5234
www.caringhandscharity.org.uk
contact@caringhandscharity.org.uk

About General Advice and Signposting

Caring hands offers general advice and information mainly related to issues around the wellbeing of older people with disabilities. Each enquiry is dealt with individually and any details recorded will remain confidential. They can offer a great deal of support in terms of where to go for practical help, including detailed information relating to not only Caring Hands services, but also available support groups, other agencies, who to contact and how to find them. If unable to directly deal with your enquiry, then they will try to offer particulars of other appropriate agencies.

Who runs this service

  • Caring Hands Charity

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and people with disabilities

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
