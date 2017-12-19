Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Good Morning Ballymena

23 William Street, Ballymena, County Antrim,
BT43 6AW
028 2564 0720
goodmorningballymena@hotmail.co.uk

About Good Morning Ballymena

Good Morning Ballymena is a free friendly telephone service for adults aged 60 and above who may feel lonely who just want a regular friendly voice to talk to or simply just to listen to them or share a laugh or joke with. There is also a befriending service where members will be taken to the hospital or appointment, or just visited in their home. We have a small cafe and drop in centre where we serve a light lunch.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Ballymena

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the aged 60
  • Residents of the Borough of Ballymena

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


