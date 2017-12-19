Good Morning Ballymena is a free friendly telephone service for adults aged 60 and above who may feel lonely who just want a regular friendly voice to talk to or simply just to listen to them or share a laugh or joke with. There is also a befriending service where members will be taken to the hospital or appointment, or just visited in their home. We have a small cafe and drop in centre where we serve a light lunch.
Support group
