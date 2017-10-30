Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Good Morning Causeway

West Bann Development Centre 8 Killowen Court, Coleraine, County Londonderry,
BT51 3TP
028 7055 8005
www.westbann.com
info@goodmorningcauseway.com

About Good Morning Causeway

Good Morning Causeway is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning or every 2-3 days, to check that they are ok or to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or key holder will be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. The contacts are ideally the person's next door neighbour and next of kin.

Who runs this service

  • Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older and other people who may be isolated or vulnerable, and are living in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council areas. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

