About Good Morning Causeway

Good Morning Causeway is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning or every 2-3 days, to check that they are ok or to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or key holder will be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem. The contacts are ideally the person's next door neighbour and next of kin.