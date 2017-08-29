Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Good Morning Colin

Cloona House 31 Colin Road Dunmurry, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT17 0LG
028 9062 7863
www.goodmorningni.org
isabel@newcolin.com

About Good Morning Colin

Good Morning Colin is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning to check on their health and wellbeing, and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person and keyholder will be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. Staff and volunteers also organise social events, lunches and day trips for older people throughout the year.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older and vulnerable adults living in Colin, Greater Dunmurry and Lisburn, who would benefit from support to remain living in their own homes and to participate in their community. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017