Good Morning Colin is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning to check on their health and wellbeing, and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person and keyholder will be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. Staff and volunteers also organise social events, lunches and day trips for older people throughout the year.
