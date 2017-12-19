Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Good Morning Northwest

82A Brookdale Park, Derry / Londonderry, County Derry / Londonderry,
BT48 8HQ
028 7135 3694
www.goodmorningni.org
gmnw@hotmail.co.uk

About Good Morning Northwest

Good Morning Northwest, run by the Galliagh Community Development Group, is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok, to have a friendly chat and to remind them of any appointments that they may have. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in the area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their two nominated contact persons can be phoned to let them know that there may be a problem.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people living in the Foyle area and other areas of the city. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
