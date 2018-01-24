About Good Neighbours

No two Good Neighbours services are identical but the intention is broadly similar in every case. Namely, to offer the practical help that can make all the difference to older people - whether it's assisted shopping, accompanying to appointments or posting letters. It's a way of helping people stay independent whilst providing friendly, social contact and making sure they're safe and well. Good Neighbours help counter social isolation and the service can act as a pre-emptive step to keep those who are vulnerable out of hospital.