Support group

Good Neighbours

45 Potternewton Lane, Leeds, West Yorks,
LS7 3LW
0113 887 3597
www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
leedsyorkhub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

About Good Neighbours

No two Good Neighbours services are identical but the intention is broadly similar in every case. Namely, to offer the practical help that can make all the difference to older people - whether it's assisted shopping, accompanying to appointments or posting letters. It's a way of helping people stay independent whilst providing friendly, social contact and making sure they're safe and well. Good Neighbours help counter social isolation and the service can act as a pre-emptive step to keep those who are vulnerable out of hospital.

Who runs this service

  • Royal Voluntary Service Leeds and York

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in the Meanwood, Chapel Allerton and Roundhay areas of Leeds

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
