Elmwood Centre 277 London Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3NT
020 8648 5792
www.ageuk.org.uk/merton/our-services/happy-and-active-service
info@ageukmerton.org.uk

About Happy & Active

This service will take a very person-centered approach to reflect the different needs of individuals. The Health & Wellbeing Officer will initially visit you at home, to discuss what interests are important to you, and what activities you might like to get involved in. This could be anything from: going for a walk to the shops, meeting new friends, taking up a new hobby. The Health & Wellbeing Officer will then work with you over a number of weeks supporting you to get back to doing more things that you enjoy.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Merton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 75 and above, who have a long term health condition - a health problem that can't be cured but can be controlled by medication or other therapies.
  • Residents of Merton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
