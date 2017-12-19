About Happy & Active

This service will take a very person-centered approach to reflect the different needs of individuals. The Health & Wellbeing Officer will initially visit you at home, to discuss what interests are important to you, and what activities you might like to get involved in. This could be anything from: going for a walk to the shops, meeting new friends, taking up a new hobby. The Health & Wellbeing Officer will then work with you over a number of weeks supporting you to get back to doing more things that you enjoy.