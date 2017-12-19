About Home Library Service

This Home Delivery Service aims to help people to continue to enjoy reading even if they can't get to their local library because of infirmity, disability or age. Staff will discuss with each individual the type of books they like to read and will then provide them with up to ten items to borrow each fortnight, which will be delivered by the library's driver or a volunteer. People with visual difficulties will be offered large print, talking books or talking magazines as an alternative.