In Touch Telephone Befriending

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8942 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
hello@staywellservices.org.uk

About In Touch Telephone Befriending

Clients are contacted by phone by a volunteer each week for a conversation of up to half an hour. The In Touch service achieves a number of aims, including providing regular social contact, a means of monitoring a client's health and mental wellbeing, referral onto other services should the need arise, monitoring of take up of other services and implementation of a specific client care plan.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above, who are housebound or feel isolated
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
