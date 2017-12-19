About Inclusive Cycling

PEDALL provides cycling sessions for people who face a barrier to accessing cycling on the New Forest off road cycle network. The project makes use of a wide range of adapted bikes which offer different seating positions; have three or four wheels to increase stability and straps and harnesses to help support body weight. The New Forest National Park is a popular destination for cycling due to 100 miles of off-road cycle-tracks, stunning scenery and beautiful wildlife. PEDALL provides guided rides and personal support, transporting the adapted bikes to the start point so all rides take place in a traffic free environment. Sessions are delivered by qualified leaders and supported by assistants. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in. Riders under 18 or needing additional support must be accompanied by a responsible adult.