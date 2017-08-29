Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Jabado

BIADS Dementia Support Centre Joseph Exley House Dean Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S70 6EX
01226 280057
www.biads.org.uk
biads@btconnect.com

About Jabado

Jabadao is music and movement and is ideal for people with dementia. There is no right or wrong way to take part. People just 'go with the music'. Jabadao sessions are for people with dementia and are run in partnership with Barnsley Mental Health Team Physiotherapists. People can self-refer but referrals are made through your BIADS Carer Support worker and where necessary an assessment by the physiotherapists may be undertaken but rest assured people can be suitable for this activity at all stages of dementia. Carers attend a Carer Support group of their peers at the same time.

Who runs this service

  • Barnsley Independent Alzheimers and Dementia Support (BIADS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, carers and families
  • Residents of Barnsley Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017