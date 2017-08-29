About Jabado

Jabadao is music and movement and is ideal for people with dementia. There is no right or wrong way to take part. People just 'go with the music'. Jabadao sessions are for people with dementia and are run in partnership with Barnsley Mental Health Team Physiotherapists. People can self-refer but referrals are made through your BIADS Carer Support worker and where necessary an assessment by the physiotherapists may be undertaken but rest assured people can be suitable for this activity at all stages of dementia. Carers attend a Carer Support group of their peers at the same time.