Support group

Lambeth Chinese Community Association

69 Stockwell Road, London,
SW9 9PY
020 7733 4377
infolcca@msn.com

About Lambeth Chinese Community Association

A range of services for the Chinese community, including a women's group, luncheon club, Saturday club, dancing, Mandarin and English classes, Tai Chi classes, welfare advice, healthy living for older people. Celebrations at festival times. A carers support project offers advice, befriending, advocacy, talks, a support group, social activities and outings.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Lambeth

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Chinese speaking people and local residents, particularly older people, carers and women.
  • Registered members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
