A range of services for the Chinese community, including a women's group, luncheon club, Saturday club, dancing, Mandarin and English classes, Tai Chi classes, welfare advice, healthy living for older people. Celebrations at festival times. A carers support project offers advice, befriending, advocacy, talks, a support group, social activities and outings.

Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18