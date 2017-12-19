Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Lets Walk Groby

Groby Village Hall Leicester Road, Groby, Leicestershire,
LE6 0DJ
01455 213569
bit.ly/2kaQw8I
graham.chilvers@hinckley-bosworth.gov.uk

About Lets Walk Groby

The walk enables people to increase their physical activity levels whilst enjoying the company of others. Let's Walk Barwell meet every week for short walks (30 minutes or less) or longer walks (60 minutes or less) around the area. This walk is for all regardless of fitness levels. Come and meet new friends and enjoy a cup of tea/coffee afterwards.

Who runs this service

  • Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

