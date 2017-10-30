Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Live Music Now

Music Base Kings Place 90 York Way, London,
N1 9AG
020 7014 2829
www.livemusicnow.org.uk
info@livemusicnow.org

About Live Music Now

Live Music Now trains over 300 talented musicians to deliver music to people in a wide range of challenging situations; including people living with dementia and their carers, and those living in isolation in the community. Live music has the potential to play a significant role in society, bringing joy and measurable impacts to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

Who runs this service

  • Live Music Now (LMN)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people that are having help through care and community services that want to live their lives through music and creativity.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


