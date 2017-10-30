Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Living Well Project

The Bradbury Centre 16-18 Kingston Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire,
PO1 5RZ
023 9286 2121
www.ageuk.org.uk/portsmouth
livingwell@ageukportsmouth.org.uk

About Living Well Project

Living Well provides non-medical support bringing together health, social care and community services to help older people with multiple long-term health conditions.Living Well Coordinators and Supporters meet with each client face-to-face to identify barriers to their independence and wellbeing. They will then focus on what matters most to the client and aim to improve their wellbeing and increase their independence by supporting them to set and work towards achieving realistic goals.The Living Well Service is a time intervention lasting for approximately six to twelve weeks and therefore may not be suitable for people requiring longer-term support.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Portsmouth

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in Portsmouth with multiple long-term health conditions

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


