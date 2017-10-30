About Living Well Project

Living Well provides non-medical support bringing together health, social care and community services to help older people with multiple long-term health conditions.Living Well Coordinators and Supporters meet with each client face-to-face to identify barriers to their independence and wellbeing. They will then focus on what matters most to the client and aim to improve their wellbeing and increase their independence by supporting them to set and work towards achieving realistic goals.The Living Well Service is a time intervention lasting for approximately six to twelve weeks and therefore may not be suitable for people requiring longer-term support.