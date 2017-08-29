Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Local Area Coordinator - Thurrock

Civic Offices New Road, Grays, Essex,
RM17 6SL
01375 652894
bit.ly/2w6wZqR
localareacoordination@thurrock.gov.uk

About Local Area Coordinator - Thurrock

Local Area Coordinators support and connect people and places. They work alongside people in very practical ways, always looking for local no or low cost solutions through the networks and resources that they know within the community. They support people to create their own solutions within communities that are inclusive and supportive. They believe in the strength and contribution of all local people (including those who are labelled as service users / clients or social care recipients) to build and pursue a positive vision for Thurrock.

Who runs this service

  • Thurrock Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults aged 18 and over
  • Residents of Thurrock Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Alzheimer's Society
