Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Lunch Club

The Garden Room 85 High Street, Chislehurst,
BR7 5AG
020 8467 7751
www.ageuk.org.uk/bromleyandgreenwich/news--events/archive/the-garden-room-dementia-cafe1
jloveridge@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Lunch Club

Weekly lunch club

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 years and over, living in or around the Bromely borough who are weight bearing and experiencing disabilities including short term memory loss and mild to moderate dementia.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017