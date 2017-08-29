Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Lunch Club

New Horizon Centre South Lodge Avenue, Mitcham,
CR4 1LT
020 8764 9582
www.commonside.net/projects/lunch-club-for-older-people

About Lunch Club

The lunch club provides a daily meal, cooked from fresh with a vegetarian alternative and special menu for dietary needs. The two-course lunch is followed by an hour's entertainment, information or recreation and a different activity every day. In the past few months the lunch has been followed by talks from the Police, Pension Service, Merton Hard of Hearing service, eye-testing, a musical show, bingo, cards, craft activities and much more.

Who runs this service

  • Commonside Community Development Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Merton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
