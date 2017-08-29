The lunch club provides a daily meal, cooked from fresh with a vegetarian alternative and special menu for dietary needs. The two-course lunch is followed by an hour's entertainment, information or recreation and a different activity every day. In the past few months the lunch has been followed by talks from the Police, Pension Service, Merton Hard of Hearing service, eye-testing, a musical show, bingo, cards, craft activities and much more.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17