About Lunch Club

The aim of the Lunch Club is partly to provide a well-balanced two-course meal but additionally to tackle isolation amongst vulnerable members of the community. The hope is to integrate people, create new friendships, update residents on local news, listen to their needs, offer entertainment and generally support the wellbeing of members. Members are very keen on a few games of bingo each week and sometimes a weekly quiz to get all the members involved. This service is not specifically for people with dementia.