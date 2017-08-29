Age UK Sutton's lunch groups provide people with the chance to enjoy a hot, home-cooked meal in the company of new friends, chat up a storm and play games like Scrabble, dominoes or cards. A majority of lunch groups are hosted by trusted volunteers in their homes. Age UK Sutton ensures all their Homeshare volunteers are DBS-vetted, reference checked and have undergone a home assessment to make sure their home is safe and suitable for hosting lunch groups.
Support group
