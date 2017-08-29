Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Lunch Clubs

1/2 Lower Square Civic Offices St. Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 6959
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton
homeshare@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Lunch Clubs

Age UK Sutton's lunch groups provide people with the chance to enjoy a hot, home-cooked meal in the company of new friends, chat up a storm and play games like Scrabble, dominoes or cards. A majority of lunch groups are hosted by trusted volunteers in their homes. Age UK Sutton ensures all their Homeshare volunteers are DBS-vetted, reference checked and have undergone a home assessment to make sure their home is safe and suitable for hosting lunch groups.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those in the early stages of dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
