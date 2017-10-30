About Making Memories

Making Memories is a project for people living with dementia and their carers. The aim of the project is to inspire new ways of communication between partners, and to improve the mental health and wellbeing for participants. It is run in a safe and exciting studio space which aims to support the carer to create meaningful activities, supporting the person they are caring for. 'Making Memories' workshops are designed to appeal to all the senses. Delivered by dementia trained staff the emphasis is on fun. Each 'themed' session encourages partnership working and incorporates a range of activities from making bread to dressing up.