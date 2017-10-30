Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Making Memories

23 Mill House Court, Durham, Durham,
DH1 2JJ
0191 384 9745
www.rtprojects.org.uk/
rtprojects@gmail.com

About Making Memories

Making Memories is a project for people living with dementia and their carers. The aim of the project is to inspire new ways of communication between partners, and to improve the mental health and wellbeing for participants. It is run in a safe and exciting studio space which aims to support the carer to create meaningful activities, supporting the person they are caring for. 'Making Memories' workshops are designed to appeal to all the senses. Delivered by dementia trained staff the emphasis is on fun. Each 'themed' session encourages partnership working and incorporates a range of activities from making bread to dressing up.

Who runs this service

  • RTProjects

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with early to mid stage dementia and their main carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
