Melodies for Memories - Beaminster Sing On!

Abbeyfield House Yarn Barton Fleet Street, Beaminster, Dorset,
DT8 3EQ
01305 269444
www.ageukdorchester.org.uk
h.foggo@ageukdorchester.org.uk

About Melodies for Memories - Beaminster Sing On!

Melodies for Memories is an informal and fun music group led by someone who has experience of using music to benefit people with memory difficulties. The group will give people with memory loss and their families/carers the opportunity to meet others who share an enjoyment for music. The Melodies for Memories sessions include a range of music activities that benefit people who are affected by memory loss, including; basic memory exercises, singing along to popular and familiar songs via the "magic music box", watching musicians performing, film clips, fun quizzes and much more.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Dorchester

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above with memory loss or concerned about their memory as well as their family members

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
