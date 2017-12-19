Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Men in Sheds - Blidworth

Unit 4 Boundary Court Gilbert Way Burma Road Industrial Estate, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG21 0RT
01623 797750
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

About Men in Sheds - Blidworth

Men in Sheds is a project that supports older men who want to get together to share and learn new wood-working skills. Age UK Notts provides the 'shed' - a workshop, tools and equipment and a co-ordinator for support. But the day-to-day running of the shed is left to the shed members who choose the activities they want to participate in. Shed members come from a wide variety of backgrounds ranging from highly skilled to beginners. All work together and there is a role for everyone. Members can put their skills to good use, share their knowledge, learn new skills and put the world to rights over a cup of tea. The products produced by the shed members are sold to help support the Men in Sheds project.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Men aged 60 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
