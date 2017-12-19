About Men In Sheds Macclesfield

Men over the age of 50 have the opportunity to get together in a relaxing environment to share interests, skills, experiences and decent conversation in Age UK Cheshire East's Men in Sheds Project. The kind of activities available are dependent on what the groups want to do, but may include woodwork, furniture repair or simply reading the newspaper and drinking tea or coffee with newfound friends. The service is also open for ladies on a Thursday to learn woodwork, wood craft or DIY skills.