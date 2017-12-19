Men in Sheds is a project that supports older men who want to get together to share and learn new wood-working skills. Age UK Notts provides the 'shed' - a workshop, tools and equipment and a co-ordinator for support. But the day-to-day running of the shed is left to the shed members who choose the activities they want to participate in. Shed members come from a wide variety of backgrounds ranging from highly skilled to beginners. All work together and there is a role for everyone. Members can put their skills to good use, share their knowledge, learn new skills and put the world to rights over a cup of tea.The products produced by the shed members are sold to help support the Men in Sheds project.
