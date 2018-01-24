Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Methley Lunch Club

Mickletown Community Centre 43 Main Street Methley, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS26 9JE
0113 288 0887
rothwellliveathome.btck.co.uk
rothwell.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Methley Lunch Club

Enjoy a delicious two course meal in warm and friendly company.

Who runs this service

  • Rothwell and District Live at Home Scheme

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 60 and above who are independent or accompanied by a carer if needed

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
