Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Movement for the Mind - Calne

Marden House Centre New Road, Calne, Wiltshire,
SN11 0JJ
01380 739055
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
kates@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Movement for the Mind - Calne

Movement For The Mind is a gentle physical activity club, run by Alzheimer's Support, for people with dementia and their carers to enjoy together. The type of exercise offered varies each session and can include creative dance , movement to music or gentle exercise. All the sessions are led by practitioners trained in dementia care. It is led by instructors Christine and Naomi.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017