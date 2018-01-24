Movement For The Mind is a gentle physical activity club, run by Alzheimer's Support, for people with dementia and their carers to enjoy together. The type of exercise offered varies each session and can include creative dance , movement to music or gentle exercise. All the sessions are led by practitioners trained in dementia care. It is led by instructors Christine and Naomi.
Support group
