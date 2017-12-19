Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Museum Memories Trail and 1940s Tearoom

Grosvenor Museum & Shop 25-27 Grosvenor Street, Chester, Cheshire,
CH1 2DD
01244 972197
www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk
virginia.kettle@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

About Museum Memories Trail and 1940s Tearoom

This is a self-led walk around the Museum. It is particularly aimed at people living with dementia and carers/ families. The trail has links to Chester and surrounding areas. Visitors are given a 'Memory Pack' which includes various prompts; images and objects to help stimulate memories from bygone times. The trail is free of charge and fully accessible. Visitors are always welcome to visit the 1940's-themed tearoom. Regular dementia-friendly events, booked in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire West and Chester Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
