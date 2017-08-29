A monthly group for people worried about their memory, and their carers. Refreshments are followed by live music played on the organ, singing with song sheets and playing maracas and tambourines. Other activities can include reciting tongue-twisters and dancing the hokey pokey. The group is run by volunteers and the co-ordinator also runs Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) sessions at a local surgery.
Support group
