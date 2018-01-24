Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Music for the Mind - Corsham

Corsham Community Centre, Beechfield Road, Corsham, Wiltshire,
SN13 9DN
01225 776481
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
sarahm@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Music for the Mind - Corsham

Music for the Mind is a structured group session for people with dementia and their carers based on music therapy and singing. Groups are led by a trained facilitator who in each session will offer all the opportunity to socialise, receive and give peer support and engage and actively participate in singing in a supportive atmosphere. The first half hour is social time and a chance to catch up, and the vocal warm-ups and singing starts at 2.30pm.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
