Music for the Mind is a structured group session for people with dementia and their carers based on music therapy and singing. Groups are led by a trained facilitator who in each session will offer all the opportunity to socialise, receive and give peer support and engage and actively participate in singing in a supportive atmosphere. The first half hour is social time and a chance to catch up, and the vocal warm-ups and singing starts at 2.30pm.
