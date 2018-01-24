Music for the Mind is a structured group session for people with dementia and their carers based on music therapy and singing. Groups are led by a trained facilitator who in each session will offer all the opportunity to socialise, receive and give peer support and engage and actively participate in singing in a supportive atmosphere. The first half hour is reserved for refreshments and a chance to catch up socially, with the singing starting at 11am.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18