Music Sessions

Friends Meeting House 28 Regent Place, Rugby, Warwickshire,
CV21 2PN
01455 823570
rugbydementiasupport.org.uk
jillperry208@gmail.com

About Music Sessions

Music sessions for people with dementia and those who support or care for them.

Who runs this service

  • Rugby Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
