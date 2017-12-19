Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Music therapy

BAMT 2nd Floor Claremont Centre 24-27 White Lion Street, London,
N1 9PD
020 7837 6100
www.bamt.org
info@bamt.org

About Music therapy

The British Association for Music Therapy (BAMT) is the professional body for music therapists and a source of information, support and involvement for the general public. Music can stir memories and powerfully resonate with our feelings, helping us to express them and to communicate with others. Music therapy uses these qualities and the musical components of rhythm, melody and tonality to provide a means of relating within a therapeutic relationship. In music therapy, people work with a wide range of accessible instruments and their voices to create a musical language which reflects their emotional and physical condition; this enables them to build connections with their inner selves and with others around them. If you would like to find out more about music therapy, how it works, what a music therapist is and how you can find a therapist, BAMT can help put you in touch with local therapists and services across the UK.

Who runs this service

  • British Association for Music Therapy

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017