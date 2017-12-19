About Music therapy

The British Association for Music Therapy (BAMT) is the professional body for music therapists and a source of information, support and involvement for the general public. Music can stir memories and powerfully resonate with our feelings, helping us to express them and to communicate with others. Music therapy uses these qualities and the musical components of rhythm, melody and tonality to provide a means of relating within a therapeutic relationship. In music therapy, people work with a wide range of accessible instruments and their voices to create a musical language which reflects their emotional and physical condition; this enables them to build connections with their inner selves and with others around them. If you would like to find out more about music therapy, how it works, what a music therapist is and how you can find a therapist, BAMT can help put you in touch with local therapists and services across the UK.