About Music Therapy

This community-based team provides music therapy, which can be of benefit to people with dementia. Music Therapists work in care homes, hospitals and community venues, offering either regular sessions or one-day visits. Music therapy is an interactive process which stimulates memory, aids movement and helps people with dementia to make positive connections with others. It can, for example, give an older person the opportunity to reminisce through the use of song or verbal interaction. Or a sense of self can be encouraged through the exploration of improvised music. Referrals to the Centre can be made by health professionals or individuals who wish to self-refer. Sessions may be one-to-one or in groups, according to the needs of the client.