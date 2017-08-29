About My Day My Way

Approach recognises that for some people traditional day care groups are not always appropriate, therefore, Approach has developed the 'My Day, My Way' service. The service works by matching up individual's with a trained worker who can support them with virtually any interest or pastime that they wish to undertake. The scheme allows individuals to enjoy a range of activities such as rambling, fishing, gardening, snooker and shopping, at a time and day suitable for them. A three hour block is usually sufficient to enable people to enjoy their chosen activity.