My Day My Way

Approach Stoke Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire,
ST4 2DP
01782 214999
www.approachstaffordshire.co.uk
enquiries@approachstaffordshire.co.uk

About My Day My Way

Approach recognises that for some people traditional day care groups are not always appropriate, therefore, Approach has developed the 'My Day, My Way' service. The service works by matching up individual's with a trained worker who can support them with virtually any interest or pastime that they wish to undertake. The scheme allows individuals to enjoy a range of activities such as rambling, fishing, gardening, snooker and shopping, at a time and day suitable for them. A three hour block is usually sufficient to enable people to enjoy their chosen activity.

Who runs this service

  • Approach Staffordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and mental health needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
