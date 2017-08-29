My Life Films make biographical films for people living with dementia and their families. The films include photographs from childhood until the present day and interviews with key family members to create a life story in chapters. My Life Films work closely with the person with dementia and their families through all stages visiting, either at home or their care home. Packages are completely free, supported by grants from various grant giving bodies.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17