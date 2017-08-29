Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

My Life Films

2 Dickson House 3 Grove Road, Richmond,
TW10 6SP
020 8948 7560
www.mylifefilms.org
jo@mylifefilms.org

About My Life Films

My Life Films make biographical films for people living with dementia and their families. The films include photographs from childhood until the present day and interviews with key family members to create a life story in chapters. My Life Films work closely with the person with dementia and their families through all stages visiting, either at home or their care home. Packages are completely free, supported by grants from various grant giving bodies.

Who runs this service

  • My Life Films

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Residents of Greater London

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
