About Neighbourhood Contact Scheme

The Neighbourhood Contact Scheme is available to support older people in Telford & Wrekin. The aim of the Contact Scheme is to reach older people who may feel isolated or lonely and to ensure they are given the help and support they need. Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin staff can visit people in their homes to discuss their needs and raise awareness of the services and support systems that are available to older people. Working closely with local communities, the aim is to increase independence and social opportunities for older people.