Neighbourhood Contact Scheme

Meeting Point House Southwater Square Town Centre, Telford, Shropshire,
TF3 4HS
01952 201803
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford
telford.enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

About Neighbourhood Contact Scheme

The Neighbourhood Contact Scheme is available to support older people in Telford & Wrekin. The aim of the Contact Scheme is to reach older people who may feel isolated or lonely and to ensure they are given the help and support they need. Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin staff can visit people in their homes to discuss their needs and raise awareness of the services and support systems that are available to older people. Working closely with local communities, the aim is to increase independence and social opportunities for older people.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above
  • Residents of Telford and Wrekin

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
