Support group

New Connections Befriending Scheme

Swale Council for Voluntary Service Central House Central Avenue, Sittingbourne, Kent,
ME10 4NU
01795 473828
www.swalecvs.org.uk
Louise.parpworth@swalecvs.co.uk

About New Connections Befriending Scheme

New Connections Befriending Scheme aims to provide company and support to isolated people in their own homes. A volunteer befriender can visit a person each week for one or two hours. A Telephone Befriending service is also available, where a person can receive a regular, weekly telephone call. These services can provide older people with an opportunity to chat and reminisce, which can be beneficial to their sense of identity and well-being.

Who runs this service

  • Swale Community and Voluntary Services

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over the age of 60 who are socially isolated
  • Residents of the borough of Swale only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
