One Voice for Age is a members group for Sutton residents over 50 who wish to meet new people while doing something worthwhile for their community. Members meet monthly on a Monday morning at various locations to discuss how they can improve the lives of older people in the borough - for example by taking part in campaigns, research, volunteering, or by joining local and national groups to represent the voice of older people.
