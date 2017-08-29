Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

One Voice for Age

1-2 Lower Square St Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 4096
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton/our-services/user-and-carer-involvement-project
involvement@ageuksutton.org.uk

About One Voice for Age

One Voice for Age is a members group for Sutton residents over 50 who wish to meet new people while doing something worthwhile for their community. Members meet monthly on a Monday morning at various locations to discuss how they can improve the lives of older people in the borough - for example by taking part in campaigns, research, volunteering, or by joining local and national groups to represent the voice of older people.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
