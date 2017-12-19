Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Open Ended

Devonshire Park College Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex,
BN21 4JJ
01323 434670
www.townereastbourne.org.uk/OpenEnded
towner@townereastbourne.org.uk

About Open Ended

Open Ended is a special initiative for people with memory loss problems and their carers. More a conversation through art than a formal tour, each visit provides an opportunity to explore art work from their collection and exhibitions and includes time to continue these discussions outside of the store with a tea or coffee. Suitable for individuals and for group bookings, Open Ended sessions are led by their experienced, friendly Gallery Assistants and can be adapted to the participants' needs on the day. Open Ended provides participants with facilitated access to Towner Gallery's unique collection. More a conversation through art than a formal tour, it was inspired by a similar project at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Who runs this service

  • Towner Gallery

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
