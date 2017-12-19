Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Open Minds

Oakland Day Centre, Oakland Village, Hall Farm Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire,
DE11 8ND
01283 552962
www.people-express.org.uk
kalila.storey@people-express.org.uk

About Open Minds

Open Minds are weekly creative sessions catered specifically for the needs of people affected by memory loss. Each week is an opportunity for participants, alongside their carers and family members to take part in art workshops, working alongside professional artists to create their own artwork. Sessions are free to attend with tea and coffee provided.

Who runs this service

  • People Express

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anybody affected by memory loss. Carers, support workers, friends and family members.
  • Residents of South Derbyshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
