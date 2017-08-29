Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Opening Doors London

Tavis House 1-6 Tavistock Square, London,
WC1H 9NA
020 7239 0400
www.openingdoorslondon.org.uk
info@openingdoorslondon.org.uk

About Opening Doors London

The Organisation aims to reduce social isolation for older Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender (LGBT) people; to improve their social well being and mental health; to provide increased support for individuals from LGBT communities to remain independent and live at home for longer; and to increase awareness of the needs of older LGBT people within other statutory and voluntary agencies. This service provides: befriending; social activities; regular group events & activities; computer classes; volunteering opportunities; training and awareness sessions for private, statutory and voluntary agencies.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Camden

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above who identify as being Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
