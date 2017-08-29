The Organisation aims to reduce social isolation for older Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender (LGBT) people; to improve their social well being and mental health; to provide increased support for individuals from LGBT communities to remain independent and live at home for longer; and to increase awareness of the needs of older LGBT people within other statutory and voluntary agencies. This service provides: befriending; social activities; regular group events & activities; computer classes; volunteering opportunities; training and awareness sessions for private, statutory and voluntary agencies.
